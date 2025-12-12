BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK: The Most Menacing Bentley Ever Built!

The BRABUS 900 Supercars, based on the Bentley Continental GT Speed and GTC Speed, redefine luxury and performance in the automotive world. With a staggering 900 horsepower and a combined system torque of 1,100 Nm, these vehicles are engineered for speed and precision. The coupe accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, while the cabriolet offers an equally thrilling ride with a top speed of 285 km/h. These supercars are a testament to BRABUS’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of engineering and design, blending German precision with British heritage.

The BRABUS 900 Supercars are the result of extensive research and development, combining innovative technology with traditional craftsmanship. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is enhanced with a hybrid system, delivering an impressive power output of 662 kW / 900 hp. This advanced powertrain not only provides exceptional performance but also improves fuel efficiency, with a fuel economy of 10.6 l/100 km (22.1 mpg) and an electric range of 80 km (50 miles).

Design and Engineering Excellence

The BRABUS 900 Supercars are not just about raw power; they are a visual masterpiece. Featuring bespoke carbon components and BRABUS Monoblock ZM “Platinum Edition” 22-inch wheels, these vehicles exude sophistication and athleticism. The aerodynamic enhancements, including exposed-carbon spoilers and diffusers, improve stability and handling at high speeds. The sleek lines and aggressive stance of the BRABUS 900 Supercars command attention on the road, while the carefully crafted details showcase the brand’s dedication to perfection.

Inside, the BRABUS Masterpiece interiors are crafted with precision, offering a nearly limitless color palette and premium materials like leather and carbon fiber. The attention to detail is evident in every stitch and surface, creating a luxurious and personalized driving experience. The advanced infotainment system and state-of-the-art technology seamlessly integrate with the interior, providing both comfort and convenience.

Pricing and Availability

The BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK Coupe is priced at €489,200, while the BRABUS 900 Cabriolet is available for €538,800. These prices exclude VAT, which varies by region. Both models are available for order through BRABUS, offering a unique opportunity for automotive enthusiasts to own a piece of engineering excellence. The exclusivity of these supercars ensures that they will stand out in any collection, attracting admiration from fellow enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Specifications

Explore More from BRABUS

For those intrigued by the BRABUS 900 Supercars, the brand offers a wide range of luxury performance vehicles, including models based on Mercedes-Benz and other high-end manufacturers. BRABUS has a long-standing reputation for creating bespoke automotive masterpieces that combine power, style, and innovation. From sleek sedans to powerful SUVs, each BRABUS vehicle is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

Whether you’re seeking unparalleled speed, bespoke interiors, or innovative engineering, BRABUS continues to set the standard in automotive excellence. With a global network of dealerships and a dedicated team of experts, BRABUS ensures that every customer receives the highest level of service and support. Experience the thrill of driving a BRABUS 900 Supercar and discover the epitome of luxury and performance.

Source Brabus



