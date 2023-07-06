Brabus 900 Rocket R is a 911 Turbo S with 900 HP

Brabus has taken the Porsche 911 Turbo S and created the Brabus 900 Rocket R, a limited run of just 25 cars and each one will come with 900 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque, the car comes with some serious performance.

The Brabus 900 Rocket R comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.5 seconds and the car has an electronically limited top speed of 211 miles per hour, it also comes with a Brabus Widestar carbon body kit which gives the car a unique look.

The wheels have been upgraded to 21 and 22-inch Brabus Monoblock P wheels and it also gets a range of interior upgrades as well, it certainly looks very impressive from the photos.

Matching the special “Signature Gray” paint finish of the BRABUS 900 ROCKET R “1 of 25” Limited Edition presented here, the BRABUS MASTERPIECE interior is tailor-made from the finest gray leather by the experienced master upholsterers at the BRABUS Manufactory. The headliner is made from Alcantara of the same color. The BRABUS MASTERPIECE badges on the backs of the front seats document the high-class origin of this cockpit.

Intriguing contrasts to the fine, slate gray leather of this interior are provided by the red topstitching and the trim elements, which sport a likewise red glaze finish. They include the air vent surrounds, the speaker grilles and the switches. The seat surfaces and the floor feature an ellipsoid quilt pattern applied with pinpoint precision. The leather of selected sections was additionally perforated with that same great accuracy.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus 900 Rocket R over at Brabus at the link below, pricing for the car starts at €465,000 before any taxes, which is almost double the price of a standard 911 Turbo S.

Source Brabus



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals