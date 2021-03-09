AAEON BOXER-8253AI NVIDIA Jetson Xavier powered AI Edge fanless mini PC



AAEON has introduced a new addition to their range of compact fanless embedded mini PC systems, unveiling the AAEON BOXER-8253AI powered by a NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX. The NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SoC features a six-core 64-bit ARM processor, boasting 384 CUDA® cores, 48 Tensor Cores, and two NVDIA engines capable of running multiple neural networks in parallel, delivering accelerated computing performance up to 21 TOPS.

Features of the BOXER-8253AI mini PC include :

– NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX

– 8GB LPDDR4x

– Multi-storage option: 16GB eMMC / MicroSD slot / mSATA slot / 2.5 drive bay

– GbE PoE/PSE LAN x 2

– HDMI Input x 1 & HDMI Output x 1

– Digital I/O 13-channel

– Expansion support for WiFi/LTE

“The BOXER-8253AI is designed with an I/O loadout to deliver flexible deployment for any application. The BOXER-8253AI features two PoE PSE ports (802.3af) delivering up to 60W total power. Additionally, the BOXER-8253AI brings new capabilities to the platform with HDMI input, allowing developers and users to quickly add AI powered visual analysis to a broad range of applications from NVR surveillance systems to security checkpoint X-ray scanners and medical devices.

The BOXER-8253AI also offers expandability thanks to its Mini Card slot and M.2 2230 slot, allowing users and developers to quickly add on functionality such as Wi-Fi network support. The BOXER-8253AI still provides a flexible I/O loadout, including four USB3.2 Gen 2 ports, COM and DIO ports, designed to connect with a wide range and number of sensors, control devices and more.”

Connectivity on the BOXER-8253AI mini PC :

USB Type A x 4 for USB 3.2 Gen 1

USB Micro A/B x 1 for OS Flash

RJ-45 x 2 for PoE/PSE (802.3at) (Total 60W)

RJ-45 x 1 for GbE LAN

DB-9 x 1 for RS-232/485 & CANbus

DB15 x1 for Digital I/O 13-Channel (programmable)

Recovery Button x 1

MicroSD card slot x 1

Antenna opening x 4

HDMI Type A for HDMI 2.0 output x 1

HDMI Type A for HDMI 1.4 input x 1

Power Button x 1

Source : AAEON : TPU

