New Bose Soundbar 300 supports AirPlay 2 for $400

Bose has announced the launch of a new sound bar to its range in the form of the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 priced at $400 and equipped with Apple Airplay 2 support, as well as supporting Spotify Connect, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

“The new Bose Smart Soundbar 300 delivers spacious sound, clear dialogue, and rich bass for your movies, music, and games. The acoustic architecture is specially designed to keep this new soundbar sleek and elegant. With built-in voice assistants and exclusive Bose Voice4Video technology, what typically takes several steps can now be done with one simple voice command. It’s fast, simple, and easy enough for everyone to enjoy. “

“Exclusive Bose Voice4Video technology expands your Alexa voice capabilities like no other soundbar can. In addition to controlling your Bose Smart Soundbar 300, you can control your TV and cable or satellite box with just your voice. No remote. No buttons. No nothing. Turn on your TV and jump to your favorite station all with one simple ask of Alexa. Even your tech-troubled guests or gameday partygoers will feel like experts. Just say, “Alexa, watch NFL Network.” to start watching instantly. It’s the fastest way to watch what you love with who you love.”

Speaker:2.21″ H x 26.58″ W x 4.02″ D (5.5 lb)

Remote control:4.1″ H x 1.6″ W x 0.5″ D (0.1 lb)

Power cord:5 ft

Optical cable:5 ft

Source : Bose

Source : Bose

