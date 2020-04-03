Boneworks update 1.4 arrives next week with new weapons, maps and improvements

A new update will be rolling out to the excellent virtual reality adventure game Boneworks on April 9th 2020. Bringing with it a wealth of new tweaks improvements and bug fixes, as well as new weapons sandbox maps and physics tweaks. The news was announced by Boneworks creator Brandon Laatsch via his official Twitter account. Boneworks is an “Experimental Physics VR Adventure” that allows players to use found physics weapons, tools, and objects to fight across dangerous playscapes and mysterious architecture.

Features of Boneworks include :

– Advanced Physics: Designed entirely for consistent universal rules, the advanced physics mechanics encourage players to confidently and creatively interact with the virtual world however you want.

– Combat: Approach combat in any number of ways you can think of following the physical rules of the game’s universe. Melee weapons, firearms, physics traps, environments, can all be used to aid you in fights with enemy entities.

– Weapons, lots of weapons: Boneworks provides players with a plethora of physics based weaponry; guns, swords, axes, clubs, spears, hammers, experimental energy weapons, nonsensical mystery tools, and anomalous physics weapons.

– Interaction: Hyper realistic VR object and environment interaction.

– Story: Play through the game’s mysterious narrative and explore the deep inner workings of the Monogon Industries’ artificial intelligence operating system; Myth OS.

– Character Bodies: Accurate full IK body systems built from the ground up provide a realistic looking body presence and allow for a maximum level of immersion with physical interaction in the game space.

Source : RoadtoVR : Twitter

