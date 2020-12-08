SquareOne electronic board game console

The SquareOne board game console is a unique gaming system that allows you to play a variety of games using digital technology and smart counters providing new depth and immersion to your favorite games. Thanks to over 300 backers the campaign has already raised over $200,000 with still 14 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $594 or £448, offering a considerable discount of approximately 000% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the SquareOne Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around Launch date . To learn more about the SquareOne project watch the promotional video below.

“SquareOne is a gaming console that melds traditional board games and video games combining the best of what physical and digital gaming has to offer. The gameplay experience is both interactive and immersive providing you with a platform to have all your board games in one console.”

“The “SquareOne Standard Edition” is indeed delivered with a 10 games pack included. And if you choose the “SquareOne Dice Edition”, that’s 5 more included games. These game packs allow you to discover the SquareOne®, its stunning features, its different game modes and above all else its promises of a renewed game combining physical and digital experience … while having fun like never before. SquareOne will bring together your children, parents, friends, and those around you from day one.”

For a complete list of all the available games currently supported by the board game console and more details on games in the pipeline which will soon be arriving on the platform check out the official project page. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official SquareOne crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

