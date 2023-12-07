BMW M4 GT4 has an impressive first year

BMW has revealed that its BMW M4 GT4 race car has had an impressive first year in 2023, the car ended up with 180 podium finishes in its first year and this includes more than 70 class victories.

BMW has revealed that they will be producing an extra 50 units of the car due to high demand for it for race teams and they are also working on a new EVO Version of the BMW M4 GT4.

BMW M Motorsport teams celebrated victories and titles with the BMW M4 GT4 in Germany, Europe, Asia, and North America. The pleasingly long list of major successes includes: the SP10 class victory for FK Performance Motorsport at the 24h Nürburgring (GER), the SP10 overall victory in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS), the title win in the GT4 European Series for Hofor Racing by Bonk Motorsport, the title wins for Turner Motorsport in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, the title win for Auto Technic Racing in the GT4 America, and the title win in the GT4 Asia for YZ Racing with BMW Team Studie.

“What a debut year for the new BMW M4 GT4! We were confident enough before the season to assume that we could continue the successes of its predecessor with this car, but the large number of victories and title wins that our teams and drivers were able to achieve right away was even a positive surprise for us,” said Björn Lellmann, Head of Customer Racing at BMW M Motorsport. “However, we are not settling on these successes. Due to the high demand, we are currently producing 50 additional units of the BMW M4 GT4, which will be delivered to our customers in 2024. In addition, we have decided to develop an EVO version of the BMW M4 GT4 after the BMW M4 GT3. The goal is to make an already very strong car even better with the help of our customers’ feedback.”

You can find out more details about the BMW M4 GT4 race car over at BMEW’s website at the link below, it will be interesting to see how the car performs in the 2024 racing season.

