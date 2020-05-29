BMW M2 Competition axed in Europe thanks to emissions regulations

BMW fans in Europe can mourn the loss of another enthusiast vehicle thanks to emissions regulations. BMW has confirmed that it has discontinued the BMW M2 Competition in Europe due to emissions regulations. The good news for those outside of Europe is that BMW will continue to manufacture the car.

The M2 Competition was the last vehicle to use the company’s S55 biturbo straight-six engine. BMW plans and all-new M2 in 2022. While production will continue in North America, all current-generation 2 Series models will go out of production in 2021.

In 2021 a new 2 series will debut, and rumors have promised that it will be worthy of the M2 name. European fans of the M2 Competition who have been thinking about buying one should grab one while supplies last.

Via Carscoops

