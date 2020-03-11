BMW i8 production will end in April

The BMW i8 will stop being produced in April, BMW has confirmed that they will build their last versions of the cars next month.

BMW is building 200 units of a limited edition Ultimate Sophisto Edition of the BMW i8 and production stops next month.

Right from the start, the pioneering function of the BMW i8 extended far beyond establishing BMW eDrive technology in an iconic sports car. The extensive use of CFRP in the body structure and the clearly visible measures to reduce air resistance, set new standards in the areas of intelligent lightweight construction and aerodynamics. Together with the BMW i3, the plug-in hybrid sports car paved the way for innovative manufacturing technologies, with which the BMW Group became a pioneer in the use of CFRP in the industrial production of series-produced automobiles. The experience gained at BMW i with this particularly light high-tech material secured the BMW Group lightweight construction expertise that is unique in the automotive industry and has since been used in the development of CFRP components for other BMW models.

You can find out more information about the final version of the BMW i8 over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals