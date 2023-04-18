BMW i7 M70 xDrive unveiled

BMW has unveiled a new all-electric car to its i7 range, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, this is now the top model in the i7 range and it comes with 660 horsepower or 485 kW and an M-specific chassis.

The new BMW i7 M70 xDrive comes with some impressive performance for such a large vehicle, it will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.7 seconds and the car has an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour.

Producing the highest output ever for an all-electric car from the BMW Group, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive marks another milestone for BMW M GmbH in its electric mobility transformation. Following the launch of the BMW i4 M50 – BMW M GmbH’s best-selling model worldwide in 2022 – and the BMW iX M60, this is now the company’s third performance model to have an all-electric drive system. The success of electric propulsion among BMW M brand enthusiasts, the consistent expansion of the product offering and the repeated increases in drive system output clearly highlight the huge potential of electric tech to deliver performance that captures the imagination.

The new all-electric performance model from BMW M will make its global debut at the Auto Shanghai international motor show (18–27 April 2023) in China. It will be built at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, together with all other model variants of the luxury sedan. As well as being the lead plant for luxury models, the production facility in Lower Bavaria is also home to the competence centre for electric drive system production, which manufactures both the electric motors and the high-voltage batteries for all variants of the BMW i7 on site. The worldwide launch of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive will start in the second half of 2023.

You can find out more information about the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive over at BMW at the link below, the car is being shown off at the auto Changhai international motor show between the 18th and 27th of April.

Source BMW





