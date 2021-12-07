BMW delivers its one-millionth electrified vehicle

BMW has announced that it has now delivered its one-millionth electrified vehicle to customers and they are now aiming higher.

BMW has said that they are planning to double their BEV sales in 2022 and deliver two million fully electric vehicles to their customers by 2025.

Shortly before the end of the year, the BMW Group celebrated the delivery of its one-millionth electrified vehicle: Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales handed over the milestone vehicle, a BMW iX xDrive40 (Power consumption in kWh/100 km: 22.5-19.3 WLTP), to its owner at BMW Welt on 6 December. The company included a special bonus with the delivery: The customer not only received the keys for his new vehicle, but also a BMW Wallbox, including installation, to enable safe and convenient home charging, as well as a credit for public Europe-wide charging with BMW Charging.



“The delivery of our one-millionth electrified vehicle marks a milestone in our transformation – and we already have the next one in our sights: We aim to break through the two-million mark in just two years,” said Nota. “Thanks to our steadily growing product range, we are setting ourselves ambitious sales targets, in particular for fully-electric vehicles: In 2022, we aim to double this year’s sales. By 2025 the BMW Group will have delivered around two million fully-electric vehicles to customers. We expect at least one out of every two BMW Group vehicles sold to be fully electric by 2030,” Nota continued.

