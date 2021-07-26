BMW Cargo bike and e-scooter concepts unveiled

BMW has unveiled its latest concept vehicles, the BMW Cargo bike and e-scooter concepts. The range includes the BMW Electrified bicycle Concept DYNAMIC CARGO and the e-scooter Concept CLEVER COMMUTE.

Both of the concept vehicles are designed to be used in urban environments to make it easier to travel in cities which have seen increased traffic.

In recent years, there has been an increase in traffic in many city centres, and the mobility requirements of the people who live there remain high. In its role as a premium provider for individual mobility, the BMW Group is actively helping to create the liveable city of the future. Here, its approach to mobility also looks beyond the company’s core business. The BMW Group has already presented a number of innovative micromobility solutions to the public in the past, including the BMW Motorrad X2City, the Personal Mover Concept and the BMW Vision E³ Way elevated road concept. With the unveiling of the electrified bicycle Concept DYNAMIC CARGO and the e-scooter Concept CLEVER COMMUTE, the BMW Group engineers are once again demonstrating their unrivalled ability to transfer know-how from the automotive sector to concepts for micromobility vehicles.

