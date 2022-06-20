BMW Alpina D4 S Gran Coupe unveiled

BMW has unveiled their latest Alpina model, the BMW Alpina D4 S Gran Coupe and the car comes with a 3.0 mild-hybrid diesel engine and 350 horsepower.

The car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.8 seconds and it has 538 lb-ft of torque, BMW also launched a new petrol version as well.

The new petrol model is the BMW Alpina B4 and this comes with a 3.0 litre straight-six petrol engine that produces 488 horsepower and has 538 lob-ft of torque. The petrol versions have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.7 seconds.

You can find out more details about the new BMW Alpina D4 S Gran Coupe and the new BMW Alpina B4 S Gran Coupe over at Alpina at the link below.

BMW ALPINA D4 S Gran Coupé

Fuel consumption combined: — l/100 km (NEDC); 6.9 l/100 km (WLTP)

CO2 emissions combined: — g/km (NEDC); 182 g/km (WLTP)

According to EU Norm =https://t.co/hGlIqor5bo — ALPINA Automobiles (@ALPINA_GmbH) June 20, 2022

The new Alpina D4 S will retail for £68,517 in the UK and the petrol versions, the Alpina B4 S will start at £80,663. The first delivers of these new Alpina car will begin in the UK in September.

Source Alpina, Auto Car

