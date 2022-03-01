BMW 2 Series Active Tourer now available to buy in the UK

Another new BMW has gone on sale in the UK from today, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, and BMW are now taking orders for the car.

The 2 Series Active Tourer will start at £30,265 on the road and the range includes a 220i with 170 horsepower, a 223i with 218 horsepower, and a 218d with 150 horsepower.

The UK market launch for the completely re-engineered BMW 2 Series Active Tourer commences in March 2022, with the model offering a host of new features to create an even more tempting proposition in the premium compact segment. It boasts significant advances in all key areas and comes with an array of innovations previously reserved for the brand’s larger, more expensive models.

Notably, it marks the debut of BMW Operating System 8 and the new generation of the BMW iDrive control system with BMW Curved Display in a compact-class BMW. Until now the advanced system has only been featured in the fully-electric BMW iX and BMW i4. Likewise, the range of driver assistance systems specified as standard or available as options sets a new benchmark both for the BMW model line-up and the sector.

You can find out more information about the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

