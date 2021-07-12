Black Widow made over $215m during opening weekend

After the release of the highly anticipated Marvel Black Widow movie over the weekend Disney has today revealed during it opening weekend, the movie starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz has taken more than $215M globally. Disney broke this down further saying that Black Widow sales made $80M in domestic box office, $78M in international box office, and over $60M in Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally. Making it the highest domestic opening weekend for an Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story after Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

Black Widow also set a few new records over the weekend and is the largest domestic box office opening since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the largest domestic opening weekend since Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019. The combined theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access opening makes Black Widow the only film to surpass $100M in domestic consumer spend on opening weekend since the start of the pandemic.

“Once again, Marvel has delivered an exceptional film to the delight of fans worldwide with Black Widow achieving numerous milestones in the current marketplace,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney+.”

It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. There’s no question it’s been worth the wait – Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era,” said Alan Bergman, Chairman, Disney Studios Content.”

Source : Marvel

