Black Warrior 4K UHD Laser Projector : 300-inch display for Steaming, Games and More

If you fancy transforming your living room into a personal cinema, gaming arena, or even a karaoke stage—all without the hassle of clunky setups or complicated gadgets. For many of us, finding a home entertainment solution that truly delivers on both quality and convenience often feels like an endless search. Whether it’s the frustration of dim visuals, underwhelming sound, or the constant battle with tangled wires and tricky installations, the struggle is all too familiar. But what if there were a way to bring all your favorite entertainment experiences together in one sleek, easy-to-use device? That’s where the Black Warrior 4K UHD Laser Projector steps in to change the game.

Packed with innovative features like glasses-free 3D, HDR10 support, and cinematic sound, the Black Warrior promises to elevate your home entertainment to a whole new level. It’s not just about watching movies or playing games—it’s about creating immersive experiences that pull you in and make you forget you’re still at home. Whether you’re a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or someone who loves hosting karaoke nights, this projector is designed to adapt to your needs and deliver stunning performance every time.

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $899 or £723 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately % off the consumer price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : 4K UHD resolution with 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness and HDR10 support for vivid visuals and deep contrast.

Glasses-free 3D capability with support for active 3D technology for immersive viewing experiences.

Powerful audio system featuring a Ti amplifier, DSP renderer, and dual 10W neodymium speakers for theater-quality sound.

Instant laser autofocus, automatic keystone correction, and quiet triple-turbine fan system for ease of use and efficient cooling.

Versatile features including built-in GTV streaming library, KTV karaoke mode, and flexible mounting options for various setups.

The Black Warrior 4K UHD laser projector integrates advanced technology with practical design, offering a versatile and immersive home entertainment experience. Whether used for movie nights, gaming sessions, or karaoke parties, it provides a well-rounded solution for modern home theaters. With features such as glasses-free 3D, HDR10 support, and a robust sound system, the projector caters to a wide range of entertainment needs.

If and when the Black Warrior campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2025. To learn more about the Black Warrior cinematic 4K RGB 3D GTV & KTV laser projector project take in the promotional video below.

At its core, the Black Warrior delivers 4K UHD resolution, making sure exceptional clarity and detail. Powered by Osram RGB laser technology, it achieves a brightness of 3,000 ANSI lumens, allowing vivid visuals even in varied lighting conditions. The inclusion of HDR10 compatibility enhances the viewing experience by delivering vibrant colors and deep contrast, allowing fine details to stand out in both bright and shadowy scenes. Its 1.2:1 fixed throw ratio supports flexible projection sizes, ranging from a compact 40-inch display to an expansive 300-inch screen, making it adaptable to different room configurations.

Innovative 3D Technology and Visual Performance

One of the standout features of the Black Warrior is its glasses-free 3D capability, achieved through advanced optical processing with lenticular arrays and parallax screens. This innovation eliminates the need for traditional 3D glasses, offering a more convenient and immersive viewing experience. For users who prefer conventional 3D, the projector also supports active 3D technology, making sure compatibility with a wide range of content. These features make it an appealing choice for movie enthusiasts seeking innovative visuals.

The projector’s optical performance is further enhanced by local dimming technology and precision-engineered optical coatings, which improve contrast and minimize light scatter. These advancements ensure superior image quality, whether you’re gaming, streaming, or enjoying a cinematic experience.

Audio Excellence and User-Friendly Features

The Black Warrior’s audio system complements its visual capabilities. Equipped with a Ti amplifier and DSP renderer, it delivers crisp highs and resonant bass for a balanced sound profile. Dual 10W neodymium speakers, housed in a 380CC acoustic chamber, produce theater-quality sound, making sure an engaging auditory experience for movies, music, or gaming.

Ease of use is a key focus of the projector’s design. Its instant laser autofocus sharpens the image automatically, while automatic keystone correction eliminates distortion, simplifying the setup process. These features allow users to enjoy content without the hassle of manual adjustments. Additionally, a triple-turbine fan system ensures quiet operation and effective cooling, even during extended use, enhancing overall reliability and comfort.

Versatility and Additional Features

The Black Warrior extends its functionality beyond traditional projection. Its built-in GTV streaming library provides access to a wide range of content, including movies and TV shows, while the KTV karaoke feature transforms any space into an entertainment hub. Compact and adaptable, the projector supports multiple mounting options—floor, desktop, or ceiling—making it suitable for various room sizes and layouts.

Designed for versatility, the projector tailors its performance to suit diverse needs. Whether hosting a karaoke night, gaming, or streaming, its advanced features ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience. The combination of precision engineering, user-friendly functionality, and robust performance positions the Black Warrior as a compelling choice for enhancing home entertainment setups.

