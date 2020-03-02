Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone design revealed

Last week we heard some more information about the new Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone from Xiaomi and now we have some details on what the handset will look like.

The handset is expected to be made official at a press event tomorrow and the picture above shows how the back of the handset will look with its triple camera setup.

This is what the new gaming smartphone will look like. The render of the back to visually show a symmetrical design and a new triple camera. Although the most important thing in such a gaming phone is of course the cooling system. RT👍 pic.twitter.com/kxuQcNiF8X — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) February 28, 2020

We heard recently that the handset would come with a 5000 mAh battery and also feature 65W fast charging. It i also expected to come with a QHD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and also the new Qulacomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor. We will have more details about the handset when it gets official tomorrow.

Source Xiaomishka, GSM Arena

