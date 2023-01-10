DP20 PRO 120m bilateral laser measure $129

If you are looking to upgrade your measuring you might be interested in the DP20 PRO capable of nurturing up to 120 m in length the bilateral laser rangefinder has this month launched by Kickstarter and already raised over $90,000 thanks to over 700 backers with still 39 days remaining. The bilateral laser measure provides two-way all single way measurement in real time with APP Synchronization of Data.

Equipped with a rechargeable 1,000 mAh battery the portable digital tape measure is equipped with an OLED display and coaxial optical design. watch the videos below to learn more about what you can expect from the accuracy, design and technology within the DP20 PRO. The laser measure is available in two different versions offering a range of 80 m in the DP20 or 120 m with the professional version aptly referenced the DP20 PRO. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $129 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“A special feature of DP20 PRO is that a line segment can be divided into N equal smaller segments. The feature automatically realizes staking out function by splitting the stake out line into several equal sections, which replaces traditional stake out feature of a laser distance meter that requires continuous measuring. The meter beeps as you approach to a division point and the middle laser projects a light beam that helps mark out each small segment. The length of a divided segment will be tracked and displayed as you move the meter.The feature enables more efficient and precise staking out in situations where you need to place objects at consistent interval. (1/2~1/16 segments can be set freely)”

“DP20 PRO achieves automatic height evaluation. To measure a billboard height, for example, you can project the beam of light to the top and bottom of the billboard through which you will find the distance of the two beams that share a common right angle side of two right triangles. The height will be automatically calculated in reference to the Pythagorean Theorem by measuring the two hypotenuses.”

With the assumption that the DP20 PRO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the DP20 PRO bilateral laser measure project view the promotional video below.

“The horizontal distance is automatically determined by indirectly measuring the distance of an oblique line segment,or a hypotenuse with just a click of button. Sometimes when a survey line passes a hedge or an obstacle, which prevents direct level distance measurement, DP20 PRO easily helps find the level distance you want to survey without crossing the obstacle by shooting an angled laser beam up to the wall.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the bilateral laser measure, jump over to the official DP20 PRO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

