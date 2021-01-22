Black Horn bike phone holder complete with wireless charger hits Kickstarter

Cyclists searching for an easy way to wirelessly charge their smartphone while riding, may be interested in a new gadget called the Black Horn. Specifically designed for cyclists the Black Horn phone holder not only keeps your smartphone securely in place as you cycle but also wirelessly charges it. As well as providing a speaker and auxiliary battery. The multifunctional bike phone holder offers a powerful 10 what wireless speaker and can easily be mounted to your handlebars.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the bike smartphone holder campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the bike smartphone holder bike phone holder project checkout the promotional video below.

“This smartphone holder for bicycles is not your ordinary smartphone holder. Black Horn is unique and satisfies everything you would need in a smartphone holder while securely holding your phone as you navigate through trails, busy streets, and mountains. Wherever you go, no matter the terrain, Black Horn has you covered.”

“Black Horn secures your smartphone to your bicycle. It eliminates concern of it falling off or damaging your smartphone. With Black Horn you can enjoy a stress free ride! Specialized three-point fixing equipment and a widely extended anti-slip pad keep your smartphone safe.”

“Black Horn is different from other wireless speakers. It is unique because it adopts a method that receives the source sound signal from a smartphone speaker and reproduces through a 10W (5W dual) speaker.”

Source : Kickstarter

