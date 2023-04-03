Crossover multipurpose bike lock with real-time alerts

Crossover is a multipurpose locking system that can be used for a wide variety of different applications. Predominantly a bike lock the locking system has interchangeable cables that can be used to suit your application whether it be luggage, utility or bicycles. Complete with its own companion application that is supported by both iOS and Android devices.

The Crossover bike lock provides real-time notifications and alerts when the cable is cut, movement is detected or the lock is opened. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $139 or £114 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Protect your luggage, bike and other items worldwide. Get instant notifications if your lock is ever cut, bumped, unlocked, or moving. CABLE CUT ALERTS: The most effective deterrent for thieves is an alarm system. In fact, having an alarm can prevent over 80% of all break-ins and thefts. The Crossover Lock™ with its Cable Cut alerts notification provides a powerful and reliable alarm system to enhance security and deter potential thieves. The Crossover Lock™ cable cut alert notifications serve as an extra layer of security, boosting the effectiveness of the lock system and providing peace of mind to users.”

“MOVEMENT ALERTS: This feature allows users to receive real-time alerts when someone is attempting to access their locked property, giving them ample time to take action. It allows users to stay informed about the status of their lock, even when they are not near or at the location of their lock.”

Assuming that the Crossover funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the Crossover multipurpose bike lock project play the promotional video below.

“REAL-TIME GPS: The GPS (Global Positioning System) tracking feature on the Crossover Lock™ not only helps prevent theft but also aids in locating lost or misplaced items. This powerful feature adds an additional layer of security to the Crossover Lock™ system and provides users with enhanced protection against theft.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the multipurpose bike lock, jump over to the official Crossover crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

