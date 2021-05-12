L-BOW MK2 innovative rear bike light

Cyclists searching for a convenient way alert traffic of their presence and help them keep their distance from you as you cycle on streets, may be interested in the L-BOW MK2 rear bike light which has launched via Kickstarter this month and been designed by Sean Whiffin based in London. The innovative design features an off centre bike light that provides extra space to you in your bike as you cycle on roads. Using an LED bike light positioned on an arm that can be rotated to the left or right.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $34 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the L-BOW MK2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the L-BOW MK2 Bike Light project checkout the promotional video below.

“L-BOW is a sleek rear bike light that helps keep you safer on the road by compelling drivers to pass you at a safer distance. A unique patented 360 degree magnetic connector makes it super easy to orientate in any direction, left, Right, and upright. The strong magnetic joint also protects it from bumps and falls. A powerful rechargeable Lithium-ion battery provides you with days or weeks of run time between charges. “

“A strong yet flexible quick-release magnetic connector allows L-BOW to move out the way when needed and protects it from any falls, bumps, or scrapes. It’s also quick and easy to remove and stow away for safekeeping.”

“Thanks to its strong magnetic connector, L-BOW stays securely connected in any situation, yet still absorbs any bumps or falls. For extra safety, L-bow is secured with 2 weatherproof elastic silicon bands”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Bike Light, jump over to the official L-BOW MK2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

