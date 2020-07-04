Lumos Ultra LED light bike helmet raises over $1.8 million via Kickstarter

The Lumos Ultra bike helmet is equipped with not only turn signals but also LED lighting as well as a wealth of smart features to help keep you safe as you ride your bicycle. Check out the overview video below to learn more about the new bicycle helmet that has raised more than $1,800,00 via Kickstarter thanks to over 15,000 backers with still 16 days remaining on its campaign.

“It’s our most vented helmet yet. We’ve been listening to customer feedback and have paid very close attention to the way Ultra directs air through its internal venting system. We’ve created 3 enormous exhausts in the rear to ensure hot air gets pushed out helping to keep the rider cool whether on a commute or on a training session.

We’ve already done the initial crash tests on our beta units and they pass with plenty of safety margin to spare. We’re confident that Ultra will be one of the safest helmets on road even without the lights on. When you ride, you must be prepared to ride in any weather. That’s why Ultra is built to IPX6 standards, to withstand the elements and keep you riding bright, come rain or shine.”

“Lumos Ultra will also come with an option to add MIPS. This is an extra safety feature that is built into the helmet to add protection against rotational motion transferred to the brain. Rotational motion affects the brain and increase the risk for minor and severe brain injuries.

Chips On Board (COB) is a method of LED packaging which has a number of advantages over more conventional technologies. It allows for a more compact footprint whilst delivering a higher intensity of light meaning you’ll be seen from further away. It is also what gives the lights a more uniform look. We like to think of it as Currently Our Best LED technology.”

Source : Kickstarter

