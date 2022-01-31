Beyond Nordic expedition backpacks from £68

Walkers and outdoor adventurers looking for a new expedition backpack, maybe interested in the new range of next-generation backpacks created by the team at Beyond Nordic based in Stockholm, Sweden. Beyond Nordic has returned to Kickstarter to launch their 4th Kickstarter campaign following on from 3 successful previous Kickstarter’s for their outer shell coat and hiking trousers. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the outdoor project from roughly $92 or £68 (depending on current exchange rates).

Beyond Nordic backpack range

“When we started out designing the BN501 and 502 about a year ago from now, our aim was to produce a searchable, durable, great value and highly functional backpack without compromising the quality even a bit. During the year of 2021 we developed a backpack that qualifies on all the above points. The design is made with functionality in mind, offering numerous anchoring points, pockets and other smart functions that will come in handy when you are on an adventure. We are extremely proud to present this new project of ours here first on Kickstarter. We hope you will enjoy our new family member as much as we do! “

If the Beyond Nordic crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Beyond Nordic expedition backpack project checkout the promotional video below.

“Durability is always a key feature in our business. We produce gear that is build to last for years. By producing better quality garments and focusing more on durability our environmental impact becomes much less than the fast fashion industry. Because of this we have decided to work with a slightly thicker fabric than the average backpack. Material wise we have chosen to go for an extremely durable 900D Polyester composition, highly resistant to wear and tear, waterproof and easy to keep clean. “

“The 900D polyester composition will for sure withstand even the toughest challenges, wear and tear and other elements that the gear will be exposed to when on adventures. For buckles, zippers, pullers and accessories we have also choosen to work with SBS which is a well known manufacturer of premium trims and accessories for the outdoor industry.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the expedition backpack, jump over to the official Beyond Nordic crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

