Bentley opens new £12.5 million test facility in the UK

Bentley has announced that they are opening a new £12.5 million test facility in the UK, the new test centre is located at the company’s headquarters in Crewe.

The new test centre will let Bentley run in-house testing for emissions, fuel economy, and electric range testing.

Bentley Motors today announced its new, state-of-the-art Engineering Test Centre has commenced operations after receiving official approval from Britain’s Vehicle Certification Agency. Based at Bentley’s headquarters in Crewe, England, this latest investment follows the recent recertification by the Carbon Trust marking three years as a carbon neutral site.

The move is a major stepping stone in meeting the standards set by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the achievement will allow Bentley to carry out in-house emissions, fuel economy and electric range testing to the highest global standards, all from the Test Centre that has been christened, 33 Pyms Lane. It is also a further endorsement of the stringent test regime now in place at the company’s manufacturing headquarters, where all Bentley cars are hand-built.

The independent authority certification represents another major step forward in the company’s drive towards electrification, a key pillar in Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy to become the world’s most sustainable, luxury automotive manufacturer. Crucially, the £12.5 million centre will allow Bentley to carry out the latest WLTP* fuel consumption and efficiency test procedures more swiftly in-house.

You can find out more details about Bentley’s new testing facility over at their website at the link below.

Source Bentley

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals