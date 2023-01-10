Bentley hits new car deliveries record in 2022

Bentley has announced that it has hit a new record for car deliveries in 2022, the company managed to deliver more than 15,000 cars last year.

The luxury car maker announced that they delivered a total of 15,174 cars in 2022, which is up four percent over the previous year.

Bentley Motors today announced total sales of 15,174 in 2022, an increase of 4 per cent over the previous record year (14,659) in 2021 and the first time Bentley has reached over 15,000 cars. This significant achievement was driven by new model introductions and increasing demand for Mulliner personalisation and Bentley’s new hybridised models, introduced under Bentley’s Beyond100 strategic path to full electrification by 2030.

The continued demand for SUVs ensured Bentayga remained Bentley’s number one model, selling more in its sixth year of sales than ever before, accounting for 42 per cent of total sales and establishing itself as the most successful luxury SUV in the world.

Furthermore, consistent appeal continued for the Continental GT and GT Convertible, accounting for nearly a third of sales, 30 per cent, with the new, performance-orientated GT Speed the most dynamic road car Bentley has ever built, taking a 31 per cent high of the model mix.

You can find out more details about the sales of Bentley cars in 2022 and their current models over at Bentley at the link below.

Source Bentley





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals