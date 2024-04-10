Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition unveiled

As you approach the Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition, you can’t help but feel a sense of awe and anticipation. This is no ordinary SUV; it’s a statement of power, sophistication, and uncompromising style. The sleek, black-tinted wings—a first for Bentley in its 105-year history—immediately catch your eye, hinting at the vehicle’s audacious design and unparalleled performance. As you take in the stealthy black details that adorn the exterior, your gaze is drawn to the vibrant accent color of your choice, be it Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green, or Beluga. These bold hues serve as a testament to your individuality and promise to turn heads wherever your journey takes you.

As you slide into the driver’s seat of the Bentayga S Black Edition, you’re greeted by an interior that is every bit as impressive as the exterior. The unique color layout mirrors the vibrancy of the accent color you chose, while the new carbon fibre weave adds a touch of modern luxury that is both tactile and visually stunning. As you start the engine, the roar of the 4.0-litre, twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine fills the air, and you can feel the power at your fingertips. With 542 bhp and 568 lb.ft. of torque at your disposal, you know that this SUV is ready to deliver an exhilarating driving experience.

As you take to the road, the Bentayga S Black Edition’s advanced technology comes into play. The Electronic All-Wheel Steering system adapts to your speed, providing optimal maneuverability and stability, while the Bentley Dynamic Ride system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, no matter the terrain. Whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring winding country roads, this SUV is designed to excel in every environment.

The Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition is more than just a vehicle; it’s a showcase of Bentley’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. Every detail, from the hand-stitched Beluga leather to the precision-engineered performance components, has been meticulously designed and crafted to the highest standards. The result is an SUV that not only looks and feels exceptional but also delivers an unparalleled driving experience.

As you explore the Bentayga S Black Edition’s features, you’ll discover a wealth of innovative technology that enhances your driving pleasure. The advanced infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained, while the suite of driver assistance features ensures your safety and peace of mind. And with a choice of premium audio systems, including Bentley Signature Audio, Bang & Olufsen for Bentley, and Naim for Bentley, you can immerse yourself in rich, immersive sound that complements the vehicle’s luxurious ambiance.

Specifications:

Accent Colors: Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green, Beluga

Exterior: Black-tinted wings, 22” black-painted wheels, gloss black exterior brightware

Engine: 4.0-litre, twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine

Power: 542 bhp, 568 lb.ft. of torque

Performance: 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, top speed of 180 mph

Technology: Electronic All-Wheel Steering, Bentley Dynamic Ride

Interior: Beluga leather, accent color detailing, carbon fibre weave

Audio Systems: Bentley Signature Audio, Bang & Olufsen for Bentley, Naim for Bentley

Additional Features: Dark Chrome pack, sports exhaust, optional All-Terrain Specification

Source Bentley



