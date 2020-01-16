Bello waistline scanner helps manage your health

If you would like to quickly measure your body’s fat content you may be interested in a new waistline scanner called Bello which uses near infrared technology to help scan your waistline in just three seconds. Enabling you to manage your waistline and improve your energy with healthier choices.

The near-infrared technology behind Bello measures lipid, water, oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin. Bello is the first and only portable device that can directly quantify lipid underneath the skin and provide the most accurate measurement of belly fat, anytime anywhere.

“BMI (Body Mass Index) is widely used as a measure of weight, but it is not strongly correlated with abdomen fat as shown in the graph above. Weight doesn’t tell you how much belly fat you have. As a critical indicator of chronic diseases, belly fat should be closely monitored and managed for your metabolic health. Bello’s proprietary DMW-NIRS (Discrete Multi-Wavelengths Near-Infrared Spectroscopy) technology scans the belly area for an accurate belly fat analysis while other body fat scales utilize BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis). Both BIA and NIR instruments can provide accuracy equal to the Gold Standard hydrostatic weighing technique for determining percent body fat.”

Early bird backers can benefit from a 50% discount while the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign is underway and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020. The project has already raised over $180,000 thanks to over 1,000 backers with still 22 days remaining. For more information, a complete list of all available pledge options and full specifications jump over to the Bello campaign page by following the link below.

Source: Indiegogo

