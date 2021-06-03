Beeline Velo 2 bicycle navigation platform launches via Kickstarter

Building on the design of their first and successful launched bicycle navigation and tracking system the Beeline Velo, the design team made up of Mark Jenner and Tom Putnam have now launch their second-generation Beeline Velo 2. The bicycle navigation system allows you to easily plan navigate your desired route without the need to check your smart phone a small easy to read displays attached to your handlebar stem providing global coverage, journey data, time and more. Housed in a waterproof and shockproof casing the twist lock amount allows you to quickly fix the Beeline Velo 2 to any bike.

“Bicycles are good for us and for the world. Whether we are riding to work, the shops or getting out exploring at the weekend, there is no doubt that getting out on two wheels keeps our bodies and minds in shape. And that cycling is a fantastic eco-friendly mode of transport. We changed that when we released our Velo in 2017. And now, with years of feedback from tens of thousands of riders, we are very excited to bring you our updated Velo 2.”

“What if you could follow routes that were selected by cyclists like you for cyclists like you? What if someone could tell you the quick ways, the quiet ways and the in-between ways? Where feels safe, and where feels scary? Via its companion app (iOS and Android), Velo 2 offers its own Beeline Smart Routing* which blends all of the best available mapping and road use data with insights from cyclists who have ridden the road before. All you need to do is type your destination, and you’ll be offered up to three routes to get there.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $79 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Beeline Velo 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Beeline Velo 2 bicycle navigation system project view the promotional video below.

“A fast route will get you there as quickly as possible, a quiet route will prioritise roads that feel the safest, and a balanced route will blend the two. All of them will show you which parts of the route have been well rated by other riders, and which have been poorly rated; so you know when you can relax and enjoy the ride and prepare for any trickier sections.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the bicycle navigation system, jump over to the official Beeline Velo 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals