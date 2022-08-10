Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones unveiled

Beats have teamed up with Kim Kardashian and are launching a new range of skin-colored Beats Fit Pro headphones, the Beats x Kim Fit Pro.

The Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones come in a choice of three skin colors, Moon, Dune and Earth and the headphone will be launching soon.

Meet the earbuds that look as good as they feel. Selected especially for you, my new Beats Fit Pro collection features three neutral tones and a secure-fit wingtip for all-day comfort and style.

Beats Fit Pro is equipped with comfortable, secure-fit wingtips that flex to fit your ear. The universal wingtip design was put to the ultimate test by athletes of all kinds so you can trust these earbuds will stay put through work days and workouts.

Beats Fit Pro supports Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games1. Dynamic head tracking uses gyroscopes and accelerometers to adjust the sound as you turn your head, for a multi-dimensional experience that makes you feel like you’re inside of it.

The new Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphone will retail for $199.99 and you can find out more details about them at the link below.

Source Beats, Engadget

