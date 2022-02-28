Beagle Pi Raspberry Pi emulator can help during stock shortages

With semiconductor shortages effecting the availability of Raspberry Pi mini PC systems. Sequent Microsystems has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch their Beagle Pi Raspberry Pi emulator. Designed to enable your Raspberry Pi software to run using your favourite hats with the Beaglebone Black.

The BeagleBone Black is a low-cost, community-supported mini PC development platform for developers and hobbyists. Capable of booting Linux in under 10 seconds and allowing you to start your development in less than 5 minutes with just a single USB cable. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $18 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates).

Beagle Pi Raspberry Pi emulator

“Beaglebone is not hardware compatible with Raspberry Pi. It’s own GPIO connector consists of two, 2×23 pin headers on each side of the PC Board, labelled P8 and P9. Compared to the mere 40 pins of Raspberry Pi, it has more I/O resources available. The plug-in cards for Raspberry Pi are called (sometimes wrongly) HATs. The cards for Beagle are called CAPES. Would it be possible for a HAT to function like a CAPE? “

If the crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the project review the promotional video below.

“The Beagle-Pi is a passive bridge which converts the two 2×23 connectors of the Beagle into the 2×20 GPIO connector of the Pi. On the top side, there is a 2×20 pin male header which mimics the Raspberry Pi GPIO connector. On the bottom side, there are two 2×23 pin female headers which plug into the Beaglebone. The Beagle-Pi routes the I2C, the SPI, four serial ports and all the Raspberry Pi GPIO’s to equivalent function pins on the Beaglebone. It fits snugly on the Beaglebone, creating a Raspberry-pi look-alike. There are four mounting holes for connecting to the Beaglebone, and four more for connecting Raspberry Pi HATs.”

“The 2×20 pin GPIO connector is identical in functionality with the Raspberry Pi. The LCD display connector is an added bonus, if you need it. The debug connector is a pass-through from the Beaglebone and might help you to bring up your projects. We tested all the Sequent Microsystems cards run on the Beagle-Pi. The software compiled without any modifications. You simply download the software from GitHub, compile it on the Beagle and you are ready to go. “

