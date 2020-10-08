Furrion eRove battery-powered cooler can keep your food cold for up to 5 days

Outdoor adventurers searching for a powerful battery-powered cooler may be interested in the Furrion eRove, currently available to back via Indiegogo. Capable of providing subzero temperatures “without any hassle” the new cooler is capable of refrigerating your produce for up to 5 days offering temperatures between -8°F to 50°F.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $799 or £618, offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the eRove cooler Indiegogo campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the eRove cooler project play the promotional video below.

“The eRove is a sleek, high-tech portable refrigeration system. Simply charge the swappable ePod battery, stow your food and drinks, and get on the move, secure in the knowledge that everything you packed will stay cool and dry for up to 5 days.”

“The Furrion eRove™ is a high-tech solution to a problem that outdoor enthusiasts have been battling forever: keeping food and drinks fresh and safe without compromising your time on the go. Traditionally, this has meant using coolers that need new ice every other day or staying in range of a refrigerator. The Furrion eRove eliminates the need for ice and lets you disconnect your adventures from civilization while keeping everything cold for up to 5 days on a single charge.”

With two USB 2.0 ports and one USB fast charge port, you can plug all of your accessories in with ease. Your eRove even has a 10W wireless charging pad, so no matter what high-tech gadgets you’re using, you won’t have to worry about how to keep them going. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official eRove cooler crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

