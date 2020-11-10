Rolla flexible portable battery pack hits Kickstarter

Anyone in the market for a high-powered portable battery pack to power camera equipment or mobile devices may be interested in the flexible portable battery pack launched via Kickstarter this week called Rolla.Equipped with amassive 100Wh capacity ( the maximum possible permitted for aircraft safe use) the Rolla features 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A and 2 x D-tap ports. Rolla has been specifically designed with enough power for professional audiovisual equipment as well as providing a huge amount of juice to charge everyday mobile devices.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $213 or £162, offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Rolla Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Rolla project watch the promotional video below.

“Rolla packs 8 high end lithium-ion batteries encased in separate protective capsules into a flexible body. It is a powerful battery pack that you can roll up, wear on your belt, wrap around objects with its versatile velcro strap (hook and loop) and flatten for storage. “

“Rolla can be flattended or rolled up. With it’s elastic band and velcro system it can be attached around anything with a diameter up to 19cm (7.5 in). Perfect for film production, photography, travelling, biking, delivery scooters, hiking, camping, musicians, working on location and many more. We recommend charging Rolla with a 45W charger (Rapid charge). It will take 2.5 hours for a full charge in compliance with the lithium ion cell specifications.”

Rolla also supports Fast charging at higher rate (for occasional needs). It will take 1 hour for a full charge with a 100W charger. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Rolla crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

