Battery Life Test: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max (Video)

We previously saw a speed test of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Galaxy S21 Ultra and now we have a battery life test of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a 3687 mAh battery and the Galaxy S21 Ultra a 5000 mAh battery, lets find out how the two handsets compare.

As we can see from the video the iPhone had 10% battery left when the Galaxy S21 shut down, this is impressive considering the iPhone has a smaller battery than the Galaxy S21.

Apple does a good job of optimizing its software and the battery life on their devices, it us interesting that it managed to last longer than the Galaxy S21 with the smaller battery. It would be interesting to see how well the iPhone performed with a similar sized battery to the S21.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff

