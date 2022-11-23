LEET barebones gaming PC and Z790H7-A motherboard

ECS has unveiled a couple of new additions to its range of hardware this month, in the form of a new LEET B660 barebones gaming PC together with a new motherboard in the form of the Z790H7-A. Designed to provide “excellent performance for gamers and professionals“. The latest ECS motherboard is compatible with Intel 12th and 13th generation Core processors (Raptor Lake-S & Alder Lake-S) and supports Microsoft’s Windows 11 64-bit operating system.

Other features of the motherboard include the Intel Z790 chipset complete with improved overclocking functionality and offered via a one click OC function. The Z790 chipset of the motherboard also supports DDR5 memory offering 50% higher bandwidth than DDR4 and also PCIe 5.0 which increases the data rate from 16GT/s to 32GT/s, and is twice faster than PCIe 4.0.

“The Z790H7-A equipped 4 M.2 SSD Slots, and the PCIE Gen4 interface can upgrade storage devices more quickly to create agile performance and quality. It is featured USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 20 Gbps Type-C to support the use of external storage devices. To ensure a perfect experience for gamers, the Z790H7-A motherboard is featured an 18-phase digital power supply to make certain that a stable gaming environment. About the internet support, it is equipped with Intel 2.5G LAN and supports M.2 2230 wireless 802.11ax.”

LEET motherboard

“The Z790H7-A motherboard adopts one-click BIOS update, which solves the complicated and cumbersome BIOS update problem for gamers. The Z790H7-A motherboard is specially designed with customized adjustable LEDs, and ALC1220’s 8-channel high-efficiency audio chip which designed with durable Japanese capacitors to show excellent sound effects.”

LEET B660 barebones gaming PC

“The LEET B660 barebones gaming PC supports up to Intel 12th generation with Core i3, i5, i7, and i9 processors, and features a new hybrid architecture design to improve overall performance. The LEET B660 can be equipped with two graphics cards such as NVIDIA GeForce GTX or AMD Radeon RX6650 XT to upgrade the gaming environment. 8 GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / 3060 Ti graphics card with NVIDIA Ampere provides a perfect performance. The other option, the 8 GB GDDR6 AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT based on the AMD RDNA2 and delivers stunning visuals, can provide incredible performance, and breathtaking visuals to empower gamers to vanquish 1080p gaming.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Guru 3D





