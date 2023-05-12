Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony 97 inch TV launched

Bang & Olufsen has announced that it is lau ch a new TV, the Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony 97-inch TV, and the TV comes with a 97-inch display, this large TV is now available to buy for £50,650.

The new Beovision Harmony features LG’s largest OLED display and it will be available in a range of different colors which include Black Anthracite, Natural Aluminium, and Gold Tone.

Bang & Olufsen is delighted to announce that the impressive new 97” version of the renowned Beovision Harmony will be available to customers, elevating the cinematic experience to newfound heights.

The Beovision Harmony 97” edition not only features the largest LG OLED screen on the market, but also new wood and aluminium speaker covers, matching the 2,15-meter-wide screen, which unfolds to reveal the screen, providing a touch of magic to the home cinema experience, all while championing Scandinavian design principles, craftmanship and unmatched audio quality.

The new size is an addition to the current portfolio, which consists of 65”, 77”, 83”, and 88” options, making it possible to achieve a powerful sound and vision experience no matter how big or small the room. Beovision Harmony can also be seamlessly connected in an immersive sound setup.

You can find out more information about the new Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony 97-inch TV over at the Bang & Olufsen website at the link below, the device is not available to order.

Source B&O





