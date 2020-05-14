New Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 portable speaker features Amazon Alexa

Bang & Olfusen have announced their second generation Beosound A1 portable speaker and this new model comes with Amazon Alexa.

The device comes with an improved battery life over the previous model and it is also full waterproof and comes with an IP67 rating. This means it can be placed in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

The new Beosound A1 2nd Gen is the world’s first Bluetooth speaker to include a fully integrated Alexa voice assistant that will make it easy to access music, phone a loved one, try out a new recipe or play a game with the family. Using Far Field technology, Alexa can be activated from up to 5m away depending on the room conditions and remain responsive for up to 3 hours after being turned off.

The new second generation Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 is available to buy in the UK from today and it will retail for £200. The device comes in a choice of two colors, black or grey.

Source Bang & Olfusen

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals