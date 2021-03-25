Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones unveiled

Bang & Olufsen has announced its latest headphones, the Beoplay HXwhich come with two custom designed 40mm speaker drivers.

The new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX comes with a battery which will give you up to 35 hours of playback and they also come with Digital Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation.

Beoplay HX offers a powerful listening experience through two custom designed 40mm speaker drivers and boasts supreme call quality thanks to four dedicated microphones that use advanced beamforming technology. The new headphones also offer a phenomenal battery life of 35 hours – the equivalent of five working days of listening experience without having to recharge the battery. Bang & Olufsen’s listening experience is even finer and more immersive thanks to the introduction of the next generation of Digital Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology which cancels unwanted noise without compromising on sound quality.



Bang & Olufsen has used the finest materials for Beoplay HX to create the most luxurious headphones, incorporating soft leather and polished aluminium for aesthetics as well as their ability to enhance comfort, acoustics, and durability. Thanks to a revamped headband which has a centre-relief zone for long-time wear, the ergonomic design of Beoplay HX ensures that the headphones can be worn all day in total comfort for a broad variety of head sizes.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX comes in a choice of colors and they will retail for £499 in the UK, $499 in the US and €499 in Europe.

Source Bang & Olufsen

