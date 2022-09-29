Bang Mini portable Bluetooth speaker features stereo pairing and more

Tronsmart has introduced its new portable party speaker equipped with “punchy bass” and featuring Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The Bang Mini portable Bluetooth speaker also features stereo pairing and 50W of sound thanks to the inclusion of two independent speaker cavities in its design.

The front cavity features two mid tweeters and one passive radiator and the rear cavity provides the base via two woofers. The Bang Mini Bluetooth speaker has officially launched and is now available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon and the official Tronsmart website priced at $90 for a limited time after which the price will increase.

Bang Mini Bluetooth speaker

The Bluetooth speaker features IPX6 waterproof certification and is capable of providing up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge other features include a beat orientated light show, seamless NFC connection and SoundPulse Audio.

“Perhaps Bang Mini’s most eye-catching feature lies in its beat-driven light show mode. The speaker has seven neon-colored lights that react to the rhythm of the music playing. Users can freely switch among circling, breathing, and beat-driven patterns.

Moreover, with its IPX6 waterproof rating, music lovers can eligibly take it with them to the beach or by the pool without worrying about spills, splashes, or sand. Furthermore, NFC seamless pairing quickly connects to your device with one touch. Other features include stereo pairing, a long 49-foot range, up to 15 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, and a built-in powerbank to give the mobile device a boost.”

For more information on the Tronsmart Bang Mini portable speaker jump over to the official product page by following the link below where a list of all special offers and discounted price bundles are available for you to view.

