Banana Pi BPI-W3 mini PC now available from $162

If you have been patiently waiting for the launch of the new Banana Pi BPI-W3 mini PC first unveiled last year. You will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase online retailers such as AliExpress priced from $162. Features of the Banana Pi BPI-W3 include a Rockchip RK3588 processor supported by 8GB of RAM as well as featuring a 40-pin GPIO connector , dual HDMI outputs and a single HDMI input together with a M.2 slot for storage options.

Rockchip RK3588 quad ARM Cortex-A76 and quad Cortex-A55 consists of an eight-core CPU processor, , ARM Mali-G610 MP4, NPU for AI : 6Tops@INT8, , 8G RAM and 32G eMMC flash onboard, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet.

Banana Pi BPI-W3 mini PC

“The Banana Pi BPI-W3 single board computer is designed and developed by bananapi team for professional and enterprise users, powered by Rockchip RK3588 SoC quad ARM Cortex-A76 and quad Cortex-A55 consists of an eight-core CPU processor with dynamic frequency scaling up to 2.4GHz. Embedded high -performance 3D and 2D image acceleration module, AI accelerator NPU with a built -in 6 TOPS computing power. BPI-W3 up to 32GB 64bit LPDDR4X ram, up to 8K@60 HDMI OUT, HDMI IN, MIPI DSI, MIPI CSI, 3.5mm jack with mic, USB Port, 2.5GbE LAN, PCIe 3.0 x4, PCIe 2.0×2, 40-pin expansion header, RTC,POE,SD card, DC power，typec.”

Source : Liliputing





