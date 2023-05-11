AI powered ballpoint pen with digital notepad

nd writing ideas and your plans in ink but would like than digitized for easy access on your phone, tablet or computer. You may be interested in a new artificial intelligent powered ballpoint pen complete with its own digital notepad application in the form of NUWA. Launched via Kickstarter this month the NUWA pen features a wealth of technology and uses D1 ink cartridges and recharges from flat to falling just 15 minutes.

The digital ballpoint pen is supported in over 100 applications and synchronizes your notes digitally as high quality searchable notes. Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $199 or £156 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Unleash your creativity without limits. With Nuwa Pen, you can write, draw, and scribble on any paper – from sticky to butcher paper – freeing you from the constraints of special paper notes. Back Nuwa Pen now and join us on the journey to redefine writing! Stay organized with Nuwa Pen – the perfect tool to help you streamline your day. With the ability to save and store your notes, searching and recalling important information has never been easier. Don’t let disorganization hold you back; instead, back us in bringing the Nuwa Pen to life!”

Digital ballpoint pen

“Boost your productivity to new heights with Nuwa Pen – the perfect tool to help you stay on top of your game. With AI-powered technology, Nuwa Pen provides 2 hours of continuous writing and recharges in just 15 minutes, keeping you focused and distraction-free. Experience the power of productivity; join us on the journey to redefining writing with the AI-powered ballpoint Nuwa Pen!”

Assuming that the NUWA funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the NUWA digital ballpoint pen project appraise the promotional video below.

“Connect with your thoughts and the world around you like never before with Nuwa Pen – the ultimate tool for seamless cross-platform integration. With distraction-free writing and the ability to sync all your notes across all your devices, Nuwa Pen connects you with over 100 apps and platforms for ultimate productivity. Back us today and take advantage of the power of connection!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and advanced features for the digital ballpoint pen, jump over to the official NUWA crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





