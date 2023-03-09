Svivlo Genesis ONE baitcasting fishing reel hits Kickstarter

Anglers looking for an easy-to-use baitcasting fishing reel may be interested in the Svivlo Genesis ONE which has been specifically created to remove the complexity in baitcasting enabling anyone, from beginner to pro, to spend more time fishing. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project offers limited time early bird backing prices and is fitted with a number of useful features including the companies CastGuard technology that detects that the baits has stopped pulling the line. Early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $314 or £267 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We have invented and patented a new cast control technology that finally makes baitcasting easy. It eliminates backlash without losing cast distance. With Svivlo Genesis ONE you can take your fishing to a completely new level and enjoy the outdoors experience to a maximum. You’ve most likely all been there. At the worst possible moment you get a backlash also known as bird’s nest or overrun. Because other reels are equipped with traditional cast control systems, they drastically reduce cast length if you really want to avoid hassle. “

Baitcasting fishing reel

“Have you ever tried a baitcaster and found it hard to use? Maybe you’re already using a baitcaster and waste valuable time adjusting the reel and use thumbing to avoid backlash and overrun? Are you using a spinning reel because a baitcaster is difficult? Do you just want to get the lure in the water and fish?”

If the Svivlo Genesis ONE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Svivlo Genesis ONE baitcasting fishing reel project watch the promotional video below.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re an avid angler, a twice-a-year angler, a beginner or even a pro, Svivlo Genesis ONE will be your trusted companion. Especially if you want hassle free fishing or don’t want to push your and the technologies limits for maybe just a few feet more.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the baitcasting fishing reel, jump over to the official Svivlo Genesis ONE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

