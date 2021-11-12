Axiomtek KIWI310 Intel powered mini PC Raspberry Pi clone

The Axiomtek KIWI310 mini PC could easily be mistaken for a Raspberry Pi and measures the same 85 mm x 56 mm offering similar connectivity in the form of 1 GbE LAN Ethernet, HDMI, USB and a 40-pin GPIO interface. The differences are that the Axiomtek KIWI310 is powered by an Intel Celeron processor N3350 supported by up to 4GB of on-board LPDDR4 memory and optional eMMC storage available in sizes up to 64GB.

The small computer supports a number of operating systems including Microsoft Windows, Linux and Android. Unlike a Raspberry Pi Model B mini PC, the KIWI310 sports a M.2 2230 connector offering support for PCIe accessories such as wireless cards or SSD storage if desired. Check out the overview video below to learn more about the Raspberry Pi clone and its features.

Axiomtek KIWI310 mini PC Raspberry Pi clone

“Axiomtek’s KIWI310 1.8” embedded board is powered by the Intel Celeron processor N3350. With a small form factor of 8.5 x 5.6 cm, this embedded board is an excellent choice for use within space-constrained environments. Among its low power consumption, fanless design and cost-efficient features, the KIWI310 is ideal for a wide variety of AIoT applications”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the Axiomtek KIWI310 mini PC, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing : Atek : CNX Software

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals