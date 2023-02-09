Awesome Ways to Market Your Android App



A good Android App has higher chances of becoming popular because Android commands up to 71.8% of the mobile OS market share. But with more than 3.3 million Android Apps on the Google store, getting your App noticed isn’t an easy feat. Use these free and paid app marketing techniques to make your Android App go viral and get many downloads.

Submit Your App to Mobile App Review Sites

Android App review sites help you predict how your new App will perform in the Google app store. The sites are dedicated to reviewing apps and charge a small fee to write honest reviews about new apps. They give app developers feedback on app functionality, graphics and arts, and overall enjoyment.

Positive reviews can help your app get exposure even before its official launch. Reviews can also help you know what changes you need to make before uploading the app to Google Play. To submit your app for review, share it and write a summary of what it’s all about. Include instructions for downloading the app and a few screenshots to provide a glimpse of the app’s functionality.

Use Social Media

Statistics show that 1 in 3 consumers use social media to discover new brands and products. This also includes apps. More than half of the world’s population uses social media today, and platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok can help your Android app go viral quickly.

Talk about your new app on social media by sharing insider tips and tricks about it. You can create a community and share educational resources on using apps and online safety. Create ads that lead people to the app’s download page. You can do this yourself or hire social media experts. Marketing the app may cost you a bit of money, so consider applying for title loans online to fund your campaign.

Upload the App on Multiple Stores

Google Play is the leading platform for launching Android Apps, but it’s not the only one. There are other less popular stores like Amazon Appstore for Android, SlideMe, and GetJar.

These are lesser known but are more likely to accept your app with little scrutiny. Make the app easily available by submitting it to as many app stores as possible. The goal is to boost its exposure and get as many downloads as possible.

Offer it for Free

Many app users are unwilling to spend money on applications they don’t know, no matter how much they cost. According to statistics, 98% of worldwide app revenue comes from free apps. These apps are free to download and use and get many downloads. Also, free apps are more likely to get positive reviews than paid ones.

Consider offering your new Android app for free to get many people to try it out. But it’s worth mentioning that free apps have high competition and may take longer to appear on top of search lists. Be patient and keep marketing your app. Your efforts will soon pay off.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals