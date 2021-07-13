Automatic Tesla charger powered by a Raspberry Pi

If you own a Tesla or any other electric vehicle that you need to charge at your home, you may be interested in this fantastic automatic Tesla car charger built by Pat Larson. Check out the video below to learn more about the project which automatically springs into action once Pat parks his car in the garage.

Back in 2015 Tesla released a concept video showing their unique snake style automatic charging arm, but unfortunately no news has been released confirming whether the Tesla charger would ever make it into production and be available to purchase.

If you can’t wait any longer for an automatic car charger to be released by Tesla or your electric vehicles manufacturer, perhaps the best way to get one is to build your very own and install it in your garage. This version is powered by the Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC and is equipped with a large servo at the end of the carriage which rotates the charging arm to connect to the car when required.

Source : Foundation

