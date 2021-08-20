Photographers using black-and-white or colour film who are interested in speeding up their film processing workflow may be interested in an automated rotary drum film processor unit in the form of the Compact Processor 800 which is now available to back via Kickstarter. Designed to help you effortlessly process Black & White, Colour, Slide and Motion picture footage the machine has been created by a team of photographers based in Melbourne Australia at Film Never Die.

“FilmNeverDie est. 2011 is a professional photo lab & retail store based in Melbourne, Australia. Our creative team is united by one passion, film photography. Fostering the film community is our ethos – we proudly offer monthly photowalks, black & white developing courses & professional photographer seminars.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $2336 or £1730 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Compact Processor 800 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Compact Processor 800 automated rotary drum film processor project watch the promotional video below.

“Large capacity processing drum. Bigger is better! Efficiently process 8x 135 or 4x 120 rolls at a time. 2x piece semicylinder configuration locks together forming a complete seal from light leaking in & chemistry leaking out. Reel blanks available to minimise chemistry consumption during smaller batches. PVC/3D print construction.”

“5x chemistry/1x water channel(s). Versatile for black & white, C41 negative, E6 positive & ECN-2 motion picture processes. Run your chemistry with flexibility using 12x (6x inlet 6x outlet) indexed hoses. Option to salvage or dump exhausted/one-shot chemistry. Removable 2L & 5L chemistry storage receptacles.”

“Modular design. Adaptable for any space. Available as a bench top processor module or complete (w/ mobile frame) (add-on).Heavyweight construction. Durability goes a long way. CP800’s rigid sheet metal construction is designed to withstand a lifetime of wear & tear.Programmable temperature control. Don’t sweat the small stuff. CP800’s thermometer & programmable heater accurately tempers bath water & chemistry solution +/- .2°.Processing level detector. Uses approx. 125ml per 1x roll; 1000ml per 8x roll batch. Alerts user when there is insufficient chemistry for processing.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the automated rotary drum film processor, jump over to the official Compact Processor 800 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals