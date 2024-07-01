SIRUI F1.2 Sniper Series APS-C 16mm and 75mm autofocus camera lenses

If you’re looking to take your photography to the next level, the SIRUI F1.2 Sniper Series APS-C Autofocus Lenses are currently available to back on Indiegogo. SIRUI introduced two new lenses to its Sniper series: a new 16mm wide-angle and a 75mm telephoto lens. These additions are designed to enhance your shooting capabilities, especially in low-light conditions, while maintaining a consistent size and weight across the set.

Early bird specials are now available for the innovational project from roughly $319 or £252 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail rate, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Key Takeaways Two new lenses: 16mm wide-angle and 75mm telephoto

Fast F1.2 aperture for shallow depth of field

Advanced optical design with ED glass and HD Nano coating

STM motor for accurate, quick, and quiet autofocus

Consistent size and weight across the lens set

Enhanced low-light capabilities

The 16mm wide-angle lens is perfect for capturing expansive landscapes or tight indoor spaces. It includes two aspherical elements that help reduce size and control distortion, ensuring your images are sharp and true to life. Imagine standing on a cliffside, aiming to capture the vastness of the ocean and sky in one frame.

The 16mm lens will allow you to do just that, with stunning clarity and minimal distortion. On the other hand, the 75mm telephoto lens excels in subject-background separation, making it ideal for portrait photography. Picture yourself at a wedding, focusing on the bride’s radiant smile while softly blurring the background. This lens will make those moments unforgettable.

Both lenses feature a fast F1.2 aperture, allowing for a shallow depth of field and efficient shooting with fast shutter speeds. This is particularly beneficial when you’re shooting in low-light conditions, such as during the golden hour or in dimly lit interiors. The wide aperture not only lets in more light but also creates a beautiful bokeh effect, making your subject stand out against a creamy, blurred background.

One of the standout features of these lenses is their advanced optical design. They incorporate ED glass, high refractive index glass, and HD Nano coating to deliver high-quality images with minimal aberrations and flare. This means you can expect crisp, clear photos every time you shoot. Whether you’re capturing the intricate details of a flower or the grandeur of a cityscape, these lenses ensure that your images are free from unwanted distortions and color fringing.

If the SIRUI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the SIRUI F1.2 Sniper camera lens project assess the promotional video below.

The lenses also come equipped with an STM motor for accurate, quick, and quiet autofocus. This makes them perfect for both still photography and video work. Imagine you’re filming a documentary and need to switch focus between subjects seamlessly. The STM motor ensures that your transitions are smooth and silent, adding a professional touch to your videos. Plus, with a minimal focus distance of 0.3m, you can capture large subjects even in tight spaces. This is particularly useful for macro photography, where getting close to your subject is essential.

In summary, the SIRUI F1.2 Sniper Series APS-C Autofocus Lenses are a catalyst for photographers looking to enhance their craft. Whether you’re shooting landscapes, portraits, or anything in between, these lenses offer the quality and versatility you need. They are designed to meet the demands of both amateur and professional photographers, providing you with the tools to create stunning, high-quality images. So, if you’re serious about elevating your photography, these lenses are a worthy investment.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the F1.2 Sniper camera lens, jump over to the official SIRUI crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



