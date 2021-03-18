Auto HDR support rolled out for DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 PC games

Microsoft has this week rolled out Auto HDR support for a selection of PC games supporting both DirectX 11 and DirectX 12. Back in November 2020, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S consoles launched with the Auto HDR, providing the console with the ability to automatically upgrade your backwards compatible games from SDR to HDR. HDR unlocks an entirely new range of colors with more intensity than standard monitors, Microsoft explains a little more about today’s rollout to PC games.

“Today we’re excited to bring you a preview of Auto HDR for your PC gaming experience and we’re looking for your help to test it out. When enabled on your HDR capable gaming PC, you will automatically get awesome HDR visuals on an additional 1000+ DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games!

While some game studios develop for HDR gaming PCs by mastering their game natively for HDR, Auto HDR for PC will take DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 SDR-only games and intelligently expand the color/brightness range up to HDR. It’s a seamless platform feature that will give you an amazing new gaming experience that takes full advantage of your HDR monitor’s capabilities. The Auto in the title implies how easy it is for you to enable the feature; a simple settings toggle flip will let you turn the feature on and off.

rom a PC hardware perspective, if you have an HDR monitor equipped PC, then you’re good to go! If you’re looking to get an HDR monitor to try Auto HDR, we strongly recommend you acquire one that is HDR certified. Auto HDR for PC is currently a preview feature only available in the Windows Insider Program (Dev Channel). To experience this feature now, you’ll want to join the program and get access to build 21337 or above. Once part of the Insider Program (Dev Channel), if your PC monitor is already configured to use HDR, you will automatically receive the Auto HDR PC gaming experience.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals