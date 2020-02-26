Daisy open source audio development board from $29

Daisy is an open source audio development board created by Electrosmith based in San Diego, California. Specifically created to enable users to create powerful electronic instruments and sound processors. Launched via Kickstarter this month the audio development board is now available to back with earlybird pledges from just $29 or roughly £23 and worldwide shipping expected to take place during April 2020. Daisy features two channels of line level audio IO on-board, thanks to its high fidelity stereo audio codec(AKM) with up to 24-bit, 192kHz.

“Daisy is an embedded platform for music. It features everything you need for creating high fidelity audio hardware devices. Just plug in a USB cable and start making sound! No soldering required. The possibilities for Daisy are endless! Create ambient audio installations, sonify data from sensors, or even make an esoteric effects pedal, all with a single platform.”

“Adding additional channels of audio is easy using standard digital audio protocols such as TDM, I2S, PDM, and S/PDIF which are broken out to the pin headers. There is full support for USB MIDI IN and OUT through its onboard micro USB port and the USB pins on the header bank. It also features UART pins for connecting MIDI through 5 pin DIN, or TRS cables.”

For full specifications and a complete list of all available pledge options which include full desktop synthesisers, jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals