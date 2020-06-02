AudioWow pocket wireless audio booster and mixer hits Kickstarter

Vloggers looking for a small pocket -sized wireless audio booster and mixer may be interested in the AudioWow. A small device specifically created for content creation but can also be used for phone calls, karaoke and more, providing studio quality stereo wherever you go.

Early bird pledges are available from $109 or roughly £88 offering a considerable 39% discount off the recommended retail price of $179. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place in in a few months time during August 2020.

“AudioWow is the world’s first wireless audio booster that instantly improves the audio quality of smartphones and Go-Pros for a ‘wow’ impression. No matter whether you are making a phone call or interview, creating content, vlogging, making music, singing karaoke, live streaming, podcasting or any other media-related activity with your phone, AudioWow uses a stereo and noise-reduced sound pickup to deliver a crystal-clear and immersive sound. At the touch of a button, AudioWow helps you record the phone-calls and any content you are creating!”

“AudioWow also features real-time BGM mixing and various digital effects (reverberation, voice changing, tone tuning, 5 band EQ for both earphone and recording, etc,.) for professional-level sound tuning. For singing lovers, AudioWow can help remove the original vocal of any song from any platform and replace it with yours. Powerful yet easy to use!”

Source : Kickstarter

