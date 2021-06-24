Last Audi combustion engine launches in 2026

We recently heard a rumor that the last Audi combustion engine will launch in 2026, Audi has now confirmed this and the company is planning to phase our combustion engines completely by 2033.

Audi has said that they will start production of their last ever combustion engine in just four years time, the company will then only release models that are powered entirely by electricity.

Many car makers are switching from combustion engines to electric power in an attempt to meet new regulations that are designed to reduce emissions from cars and also slow down climate change.

“Through our innovative strength, we offer individuals sustainable and carbon-neutral mobility options,” Duesmann continued. “I don’t believe in the success of bans. I believe in the success of technology and innovation.” The exact timing of the combustion engine’s discontinuation at Audi will ultimately be decided by customers and legislation. The company expects to see continued demand in China beyond 2033, which is why there could be a supply of vehicles there with combustion engines manufactured locally. At the same time, Audi will significantly expand its range of all-electric models. With the new e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron, and Q4 Sportback e-tron models, Audi is already launching more electric cars than models with combustion engines this year. By 2025, the brand aims to have more than 20 e-models in its lineup. “With this roadmap, we are creating the clarity necessary to make a decisive and powerful transition to the electric age. We’re sending the signal that Audi is ready,” said Duesmann.

You can find out more information about Audi’s plans for their future electric vehicles and also their last ever combustion engine over at their website at the link below. The company is planning to be a completely net zero emissions company by 2050.

